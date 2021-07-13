PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.82 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $457.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

