PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.36 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $517.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

