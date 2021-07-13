Penn National Gaming, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

