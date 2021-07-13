Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 759,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

