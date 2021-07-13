Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 199.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 718,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,729,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,714,428. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $138.64 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

