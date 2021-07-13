Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.72. The company had a trading volume of 354,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,906. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

