Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 86,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 933,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,237,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 175,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,963. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.