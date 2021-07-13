Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 783 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

ALL stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.77. 16,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.37 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

