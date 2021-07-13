Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $7,046,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,202.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 85,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.87. 8,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.15. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

