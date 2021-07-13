Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,033 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.72. 1,324,899 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

