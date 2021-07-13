Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.32

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.32 and last traded at $111.96, with a volume of 3811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,185 shares of company stock valued at $17,929,242 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

