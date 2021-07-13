Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. 19,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.38. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,185 shares of company stock valued at $17,929,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.