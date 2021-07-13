Patrick Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 16,325 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $1,422,723.75.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.