Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 146,227 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

