Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 161.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the period.

PSN opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

