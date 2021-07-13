Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 834,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,382,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $313.39 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

