Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 493 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 234,438 shares of company stock valued at $82,033,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.06. 40,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,238. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.