Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 186 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 319,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

