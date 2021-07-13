Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 92 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

