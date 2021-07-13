Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,025,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,478. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.50.

