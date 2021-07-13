PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

