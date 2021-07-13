Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $141.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

