Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) Insider Sells $212,415.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $212,415.00.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.80. 198,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,759. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

