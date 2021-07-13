Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) Insider Sells $212,415.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $212,415.00.
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.80. 198,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,759. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.
About Pacira BioSciences
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.