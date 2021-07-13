Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $38,583,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

