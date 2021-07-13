OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of OrthoPediatrics worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

KIDS opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

