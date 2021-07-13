Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

