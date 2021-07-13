Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.42 and last traded at $152.00. 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.85.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

