Orient Overseas (International) Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $48.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $48.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $25.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

