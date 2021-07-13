Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) Major Shareholder Dennis Erani Sells 9,106 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Organogenesis stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. 510,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,242. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.
Organogenesis Company Profile
Read More: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.