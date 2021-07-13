Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) Insider Sells $50,400.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) insider Maria Ines Mitrani sold 252,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Maria Ines Mitrani sold 215,110 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $30,115.40.

On Thursday, June 17th, Maria Ines Mitrani sold 50,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $7,000.00.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

