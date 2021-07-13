O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 37,439 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total transaction of $20,001,411.36.

Shares of NYSE ORLY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $592.56. 2,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,900. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.26 and a twelve month high of $593.42.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

