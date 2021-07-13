Orbitcoin Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $748,512.25 and $14.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.31 or 0.99979332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.19 or 0.01233872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00377546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00378644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005236 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

