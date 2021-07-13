Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CEO Eric Chung-Wei Wu Sells 625,687 Shares

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CEO Eric Chung-Wei Wu sold 625,687 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $9,341,506.91.

NYSE OPEN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Company Profile

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

