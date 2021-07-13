Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,038,840.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 251,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89.
About Ontrak
