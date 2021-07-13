Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,118,700.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:OTRK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

