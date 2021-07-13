Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Oncopeptides AB (publ)

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

