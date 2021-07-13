Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.63

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.63 and last traded at $154.01, with a volume of 133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

