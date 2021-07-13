Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

Pioneer Merger stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,821. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

