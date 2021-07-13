Omni Partners LLP Invests $660,000 in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,142,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,820,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VHAQ stock remained flat at $$9.93 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,916. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

