Omni Partners LLP Invests $419,000 in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

OTCMKTS:OCAXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

