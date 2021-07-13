Omni Partners LLP Buys New Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFAQU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,804,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of AFAQU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

