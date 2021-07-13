Old Point Financial Co. (NYSE:OPOF) Director Buys $23,300.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NYSE:OPOF) Director Tom B. Langley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:OPOF opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

