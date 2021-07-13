NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright Sells 33,816 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64.

On Monday, May 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $347,169.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63.

NVEE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

