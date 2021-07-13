Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE JPS opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.