Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile
