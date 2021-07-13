Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.48

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

