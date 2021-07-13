Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NUV opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.