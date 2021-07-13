Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NUV opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

