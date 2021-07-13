Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:NMS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $16.70.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.