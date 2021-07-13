Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE JHB opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

