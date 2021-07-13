Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Paychex worth $144,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,185 shares of company stock worth $17,929,242 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.